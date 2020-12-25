Istanbul’s skyline boasts some of the best sights in the world but often it’s what is strutting on the streets that really grabs sightseers attention.

The city’s cats and dogs, thought to number around 150,000, share Istanbul with the other 16 million human inhabitants, effortlessly turning visitors' heads.

Humans have even raised statues of what some would say are the city’s true owners: cats.

When Tombili, a cat in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district died in 2016, residents ensured that it was immortalised in its favourite pose, reclining on the pavement step watching residents meandering past.

Despite their lack of numerical superiority, their lobbying power is nothing to scoff at.

After years of discussion, a highly anticipated animal rights bill is making its way through the Turkish parliament which will ensure that animals are defined as legal beings instead of their current status as “commodities.”

The change will ensure that crimes against animals are placed on an equal footing with violence against people, and carry a jail sentence.

The bill has won the backing of all the country's main parties including the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Good Party (IP).

Acts of violence towards animals in recent years has sparked an outcry from people demanding harsher punishment for perpetrators.