Azerbaijan's foreign minister will meet international mediators over the country's conflict with Armenia, as deadly fighting over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region has entered a second week.

The Foreign Ministry said a Thursday "working visit to Geneva" will see Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meet leaders of the OSCE's Minsk group.

France, the United States, and Russia are co-chairs of the Organizaton for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, which mediates over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia calls for ceasefire

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the fighting in the Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region to stop and said that the Moscow-led defence pact with Yerevan does not apply to territory outside Armenia.

Calling the conflict a tragedy Putin in his interview on Wednesday emphasised that Moscow would fulfill its obligations within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which analysts sometimes describe as a Russian NATO.

But pointedly, he noted, "The hostilities, which to our great regret, continue to this day, are not taking place on the territory of Armenia."

Russia has so far kept its distance in the conflict as other troubles mount, such as the protests in neighbouring Belarus, the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and now unrest in Kyrgyzstan.

It has cordial relations and arms cooperation with both sides. But it has a military base in Armenia and Yerevan is a member of a Russia-led regional security group while Baku is not.

Armenian PM Pashinyan told AFP he was confident Russia would come to its aid due to the two countries' membership in the CSTO.

Russia to continue dialogue

Putin will continue his dialogue with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the two leaders spoke briefly by phone on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Peskov said Aliyev had called Putin to congratulate him on his 68th birthday and that the two men had used the opportunity to discuss the conflict.

Putin and Aliyev had not spoken since fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27.

Armenian attack on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

Azerbaijan earlier said it thwarted an Armenian missile attack on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline as the conflict around the occupied Karabakh region continues to escalate.

Azerbaijani prosecutors said on Wednesday that Armenian forces attempted an attack on the pipeline in Yevlah at around 0500 GMT on Tuesday.

The BTC pipeline delivers light crude oil, mainly from the Azerbaijani-Chirag-Guneshli field, through Georgia to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for export via tankers.

Azerbaijan described the attack as a "terrorist act" and highlighted the pipeline's important role in Europe's energy security.

Turkey calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey on Tuesday called for the world to back Azerbaijan in the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.