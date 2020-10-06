The coastline of the abandoned town of Maras in the Turkish Cypriot city of Gazimagusa will reopen for public use on Thursday, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced on Tuesday.

Maras is currently a ghost town where entry is forbidden, except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"The Maras issue is a national cause above all political competitions and debates," Tatar said while addressing a joint news conference with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

"It is a fact that Maras is a TRNC territory. We fully support the decision to make Maras' coastline available to the public," Erdogan said.

Turkey is also ready to support the Turkish Cypriot administration to fully open the town of Maras, Erdogan stressed.

“The objections of the opposing party have already been in vain, as there will be no victimization due to the absence of any private property [in Maras],” Erdogan said.

The TRNC had announced the opening of Maras to tourists in 2019.

'Turkish Cypriots ignored again at EU summit'

“Turkish Cypriot people were again ignored at the latest EU summit. Turkey will not allow the continuation of this injustice,” he said.