Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the French president’s recent claims about Islam amount to a dangerous provocation.

“[Emmanuel] Macron's statement on ‘Islam is in crisis’ in a city where Muslims are the majority go beyond disrespect and are a clear provocation,” Erdogan told a gathering of mosque and religious workers in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

A French president making statements urging the restructuring of Islam is "rude,” Erdogan added.

Last Friday, Macron announced a controversial plan against so-called "Islamist separatism" in the country.

In a speech in the western Paris suburb of Les Mureaux – an area with a large Muslim population – Macron claimed that Islam is "experiencing a crisis across the world".

The statement sparked criticism among Muslims worldwide.

READ MORE: France's Macron: Islam 'in crisis,' will target 'separatism'