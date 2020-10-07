In a major escalation of hostilities, Armenian forces have attempted to attack the strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline running close to the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry, in a tweet, said, that “security and safety risks that [the] Armenian political leadership creates in the region should no longer be neglected.”

By attacking the strategically important city of Ganja, where Azerbaijan's critical infrastructure passes through, Armenia is seeking to choke Baku’s energy supplies to the international markets.

The attack on the region was called by one Azerbaijani analyst as “yet another provocation” by Armenia and an “act of force.”

If one looks at the map, the ‘Ganja Gap’, as it’s called, marks the distance between the area where the fighting is taking place and the Russian border.

At only 100km, the area is vital in ensuring that global markets are supplied with Azerbaijani gas and oil.

For European countries and Turkey, ensuring that the Ganja Gap is not threatened is also critical to their national security.

Azerbaijan is one of three countries in which Central Asian energy can make it through to global markets. The other two are Russia and Iran, both countries at conflict with several European countries and the US.

Through the Ganja Gap run three critical pipelines: Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum and the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Pipeline politics

Running at over 1700km, the BTC oil pipeline transports one million barrels per day and if it were to become inoperational, it would cause significant disruption to countries that rely on Azerbaijan for their energy needs.

One such country would be Israel which relies on Azerbaijan for 40 percent of its annual oil consumption.

Israel and Azerbaijan, over the last few decades, have become increasingly close allies. Tel Aviv has supplied Baku with a significant amount of weapons including drones, which Azerbaijan is rumoured to be using in the current conflict with Armenia.