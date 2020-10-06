A dramatic set of events in the central Asian country Kyrgyzstan culminated in the contested parliamentary elections being annulled following violent protests.

Hundreds have been injured as demonstrators broke into the parliament building late last night clashing with police, taking over government institutions and seeking new elections.

So what happened?

Often described as Central Asia’s only democracy, the country went to the polls on October 4, which were held amidst heightened political tensions and the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Going into the election the party with the most seats in parliament, the Social Democratic Party (SDPK) was not running.

The SDPK has cultivated the former president Almazbek Atambayev and current sitting president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Tensions between the two men have resulted in the current political showdown.

Internal rivalry between the anti-Atambayev and pro-Jeenbekov camps threatened to split the party. Depleted by infighting, the SDPK decided to not run for elections for the first time in 13 years.

A new party led by Atambayev's son was started named the Social Democrats (SDK).

When the election results were announced on Sunday, however, three of the four parties to cross the threshold are seen as close to the sitting president Jeenbekov.

That led the opposition parties to cry foul. But to understand the current tussle, the story goes back several years.

Kyrgyzstan’s two revolutions, now its third?

The country has come a long way since the 2005 Tulip revolution. The then longtime president President Askar Akayev who had ruled the country since 1990 when the Soviet Union fell, was overthrown after disputed parliamentary elections.