Liverpool frontman Mohamed Salah is earning plaudits for his off-the-pitch heroics after intervening to stop a homeless man from being harassed by youths.

The striker, widely considered one of the best forwards in the world, was caught on camera reprimanding a group of youths who were troubling the man.

Salah reportedly told them that they too could end up in a similar situation, encouraging the youths to extend some sympathy over the homeless man’s plight.

The Premier League and Champions League winner then went over to a cash machine and withdrew 100 pounds ($129) to give to the man, who described him as a ‘real life hero’.

Salah, a devout Muslim who comes from Egypt, has earned a reputation for his behaviour off the pitch, as well as off.

In 2019, he returned to a boy who had knocked himself out chasing his car after noticing him on a Liverpool street. Subsequent viral pictures of Salah posing with the bloodied boy went viral on social media. Despite his injuries, the boy said he could not “stop smiling”.