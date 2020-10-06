There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, but investigators are considering the possibility that the YPG/PKK terror group might be behind the attack in the city located near Turkey’s southern border.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Last month, an attack on a Turkish Red Crescent vehicle in Al Bab killed a member of the aid agency and wounded another.

Armed masked men wearing camouflage clothing traveling in two cars without license plates attacked the Red Crescent vehicle as it traveled through the town.

Turkey-backed opposition fighters took control of Al Bab in a military offensive in 2016 that was launched to drive out YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from a border area.

