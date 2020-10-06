Hurricane Delta has intensified into a Category 3 storm and is set to slam into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 115 miles (185 kilometres) per hour, and the storm is "forecast to be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" when it makes landfall, the US National Hurricane Center said.

As Delta shifted west on Monday, Cuba withdrew a hurricane warning for its western province of Pinar del Rio and replaced it with a tropical storm warning. There was also a tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Tulum and Cozumel, resorts still being soaked by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma.

Delta to strengthen further

Data from a US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta's will continue to strengthen as its forward speed increases, the US Hurricane Center said.