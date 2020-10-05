Rescue workers have found the bodies of three more victims of intense flooding that hammered southeast France over the weekend, with the toll expected to rise further as searches continue for survivors.

Four deaths have now been confirmed in France and two in Italy, where authorities are trying to determine if a third death, of a man, found near the French border, was linked to the floods.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated after storms dumped huge amounts of rain that turned streams into churning torrents that swept away cars, houses, and bridges in the French Alps north of Nice.

Authorities said eight people were still listed as missing on Monday, in many cases after witnesses reported seeing them carried away by floodwaters, while 13 others have not been heard from since Friday.

READ MORE: Violent storms leave several dead in northern Italy and France

Torrential rains

"I've lost everything. My house, 25 metres long, was engulfed by the Vesubie river," said Alain Brucy, 63, as trucks carrying water, baby food, toilet paper, and other essentials arrived in Roquebilliere, a French village near the Italian border.

"We're trying to deal with this, get ourselves organised ... but we're wondering how we're going to do it, and how long it will take," said the town's Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Cornillon, 74.

"The priority is to evacuate those who want to leave this war zone they've been living in for the past two days," the government's top regional official, Bernard Gonzalez, told AFP, saying some areas looked as if they had been "bombarded."

About 400 people have been evacuated by helicopter so far, he said.

Gonzalez said four bodies found on a beach in Liguria, Italy, on Sunday most likely came from cemeteries swept away when rivers overran their banks.

"These are not recent deaths ... but old corpses," he said.