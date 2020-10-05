BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China: US TikTok and WeChat bans violate WTO rules
Beijing says the United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its claims of security concerns for banning Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat.
China: US TikTok and WeChat bans violate WTO rules
(FILES) In this file photo it shows a photo illustration with the logo of the social network application TikTok (L) and a US flag (R), September 14, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
October 5, 2020

China has said at a World Trade Organization meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the body's rules.

The Trump administration has ordered download blocks on the two mobile apps and ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its operations to a US company, citing national security concerns. However, US judges have questioned the government's case.

READ MORE: US judge suspends Trump ban on TikTok downloads

'Abuse' of WTO rules

A representative for China said at the closed-door meeting on Friday that the measures "are clearly inconsistent with WTO rules, restrict cross-border trading services and violate the basic principles and objectives of the multilateral trading system," a trade official familiar with the matter, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The official said the delegate described the US failure to provide concrete evidence of the reasons for its measures as a "clear abuse" of rules.

RECOMMENDED

National security risks?

In the same meeting, the United States defended its actions, saying they are intended to mitigate national security risks, the trade official said. 

The government has previously said data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government.

The office of the US Trade Representative had no immediate comment. 

An official at the Chinese mission to the WTO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese statement will not have any consequences on its own although China could launch an official legal complaint about it to the Geneva body.

READ MORE:Three things to know about TikTok’s forced US takeover

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage