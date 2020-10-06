Pope Francis recently had some harsh words to share on capitalism, the engine of the modern global economy. He argued that the ongoing pandemic has shown that in times of need, the free market order has failed to address some essential human needs.

The Pope, an Argentinian citizen, who is the first non-European pope in the last 1000 years of papacy, has been known for his reformist ideas and practices, including a public empathy toward the Liberation theology, which has some clear connections with socialist ideas.

"The marketplace by itself cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith," Pope Francis wrote, criticising neoliberalism, the latest form of capitalist theory, in his encyclical, an ancient term to refer to popes’ circulating letters.

But Francis’ criticism was not limited to neoliberalism in his latest address, which he called Fratelli Tutti or Brothers All. He also targeted the untouchable notion of private property, which is one of the core principles of capitalism.

"The Christian tradition has never recognised the right to private property as absolute or inviolable and has stressed the social purpose of all forms of private property," he wrote.

In the past, on numerous occasions, the pope has indicated his leaning towards Liberation theology. It first emerged in Latin America, a largely Catholic continent with serious economic inequalities, deliberately fighting some of capitalism’s core principles.

Experts see the Liberation theology as a synthesis between Catholicism’s religious teachings of compassion and socialist ideas, which have long politically resonated with the poor in Latin America.

Some have even described the main ideas of the movement in the famous phrase, “If Jesus Christ were on Earth today, he would be a Marxist revolutionary.”

“Probably the primary proponent of liberation theology today is Francis, the first Latin American pope,” wrote Rodney Stark, a Christian social scientist, in his book, The Triumph of Faith.

Some of the pope’s remarks at different events appear to confirm Stark’s assumption.

“Solidarity, this word that frightens the developed world. People try to avoid saying it. Solidarity to them is almost a bad word. But it is our word!” he said during an address at ‘Astalli Centre’ Jesuit refugee service in Rome on September 10, 2013.