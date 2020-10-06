Canada's decision to suspend exports of drone technology to Turkey over allegations the equipment was used by Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shows a double standard, the Turkish foreign ministry has said. "Turkey expects Canada to follow a policy free of double standards and to act without being influenced from those opposed to Turkey," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Canada's announcement followed Azerbaijan President Aliyev's comment in an interview on Monday that the country was using Turkish-made technology in the conflict. "There is no explanation of blocking defence equipment exports to a NATO ally while ... Canada does not see any harm in exporting arms to countries that have military involvement in the crisis in Yemen," it said. Turkey carefully sticks to its obligations under its comprehensive export-control regime, the Turkish foreign ministry added.

Fighting escalates over occupied Karabakh

Ottawa announced in October 2019 a freeze on the issuing of export permits for military shipments to Turkey, after Ankara launched military operations in northern Syria to clear the region of terrorists. The freeze was lifted in May.

Turkey is backing its longtime ally Baku in the fighting over occupied Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over the region and the new fighting has killed at least 260 people.