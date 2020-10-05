On Friday, Palestine condemned the latest Israeli move to build 5,400 new settlement units in the West Bank.

This "disproves the Israeli claim that it has frozen settlements to enable its normalisation with Arab states" and "reflects the systematic American and Israeli violations of international law and resolutions," said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in an emailed statement.

Via their statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem, also lashed out, emphasising that the constant expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has exposed the false claims of the Arab states.

“These [UAE] claims [that normalization with Israel has stopped settlement construction] are meant to mislead the Arab public opinion and to cover up the normalization crime, he said according to Press TV.

The UAE had attempted to justify its normalisation deal as the best possible outcome, described as a first, but necessary, step towards resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, claimed his country's deal with Israel forced Tel Aviv to scrap its annexation plan.

Instead of wholesale annexation, Palestinians must endure the steady piecemeal loss of land, turning into a de-facto annexation as cities, neighbourhoods and enclaves are cut off from each other.

The UAE wasn’t the only one to make promises. In September 2020, Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said that the Trump administration’s peace plan is an attempt to “save the two-state solution” because it stops Israel from further expanding its presence in the West Bank.

The reality is much harsher.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), says Israel has demolished more than 506 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since the beginning of the year.

OCHA also reports the state approval of hundreds of settlement units in the West Bank after the Israeli Prime Minister returned from signing the normalisation deal with the UAE in Washington.

Peace Now, a non-governmental Israeli movement, confirmed the government has approved the construction of 3,412 settlement units in eastern Jerusalem.