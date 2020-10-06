The news of US President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for Covid-19 just one month before the presidential elections shocked the entire world.

While it is believed that Trump was infected either from one of his advisors, Hope Hicks or during one of the events that he attended, there are also numerous conspiracy theories circulating.

Over the last five days, people have been questioning where and how Trump caught the virus, who could replace him if his condition deteriorates and how this will impact the election.

At least ten people in President Donald Trump’s family, the US government and his circle of advisers and recent contacts have tested positive for Covid-19.

That White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, a personal assistant Nicholas Luna and three Republican senators are among those infected with the Covid-19 virus is concerning.

After being released from Walter Reed medical facility, President Trump plans to work at the White House while in quarantine.

“What is going to happen next?” is one of the most commonly asked questions at the moment. Through various statements, President Trump is sending the message, “I am getting better, I am working, and you should not be worrying about me.”

Naturally, having Trump quarantined will have a negative impact on his election campaign as he is normally a very active leader, and many planned rallies had to be canceled. It is not clear as of yet whether he will attend the second presidential debate to be held on October 15th in Miami.