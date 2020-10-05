The British government has launched a new employment programme aimed at helping those left jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic to get back into work.

The Department for Work and Pensions said on Monday the Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) scheme would be backed by a 238 million pound ($308 million) investment.

The ministry said jobseekers put forward for the scheme would have access to tailored, flexible support to quickly get back into employment.

This could involve specialist advice on how people could move into growing sectors, as well as coaching on CVs and interviews.

"JETS will give recently unemployed people the helping hand they need to get back into work, boosting the prospects of more than a quarter of a million people across Britain," said Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey.