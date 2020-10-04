Belarusians have taken to the streets in support of the ex-Soviet country's political prisoners and against the disputed election, with the latest weekend march coming after Brussels and Washington introduced sanctions against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian police said on Sunday they used water cannon to disperse the demonstrators and made several detentions.

"Water cannons have been used in Minsk," Interior Ministry spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told AFP news agency.

"There are detentions," she added, without providing further details.

Ahead of the latest protest that began at 1100 GMT, the top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta Live, which has coordinated protesters and has more than two million subscribers, urged Belarusians to stage a march in support of "political prisoners."

Nexta said that authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against Lukashenko's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers and ordinary Belarusians.

"The authorities have taken these people hostage," it said.

"We have not forgotten them and demand freedom for all political prisoners!"

Dozens of 'political prisoners'

The opposition movement calling for an end to Lukashenko's rule has kept up a wave of large-scale demonstrations since his controversial election win on August 9, with around 100,000 or more people taking to the streets every Sunday.

Russia has backed its longstanding ally Lukashenko, offering financial backing and promising military support if events turn against him.

According to the Viasna rights group, there are now 77 "political prisoners" in Belarus including opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was not allowed to run for president, and opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who ripped up her passport to prevent authorities from deporting her.

Also on the list is Belarusian-US strategist Vitali Shkliarov, who has worked on US Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign and advised the Russian opposition.

He was arrested in late July as he arrived to see his elderly parents.

Sanctions