Government investigators have exhumed the bodies of three young men in India-administered Kashmir, two weeks after the Indian military in a rare admission said its soldiers exceeded their legal powers in killing the men they described as "Pakistani terrorists".

A team of police and medical officials exhumed the bodies of three men in western Baramulla district and handed them over to their families for burial at their remote village in southern Rajouri district, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf, the father of one of the victims, said the three were "murdered in cold blood".

"Our sons have been proved innocent and we are now waiting for justice," Yousuf said. "The killers must face justice."

Staged gun battle

The Indian army on July 18 said its soldiers killed three "unidentified Pakistani terrorists" in Kashmir's southern Shopian area.

Police, who usually participate in counterinsurgency operations, said the July 18 encounter was a solo operation by the army.

Police, however, later buried the bodies in a remote cemetery in Baramulla.

About a month later, three families in Rajouri identified the victims as their missing relatives using photographs of the bodies that circulated on social media.

The families filed a complaint with police, accusing soldiers of killing their relatives in a staged gun battle.

The families said the three men went to Shopian province to work as labourers and were last heard from on July 17.

Police ordered an investigation, the results of which have yet to be released.

