Members of Ethiopia's largest ethnic group have gathered under heavy security in Addis Ababa for a scaled-back version of their annual thanksgiving festival against a backdrop of unrest and political division.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said it was restricting attendance for the Oromo group's Irreecha festival to around 5,000 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, just as it did for an Orthodox Christian holiday last week.

But some Irreecha attendees said the regulations were designed to prevent anti-government protests at a time when Oromo opposition politicians are behind bars and security forces stand accused of using heavy-handed tactics against civilians in the Oromo region surrounding the capital.

"When people get together they may reflect on what is going wrong in the country. For fear of that they have restricted us," said Jatani Bonaya, a 26-year-old student.

"What the government is doing is not right," he added.

Irreecha marks the end of the rainy season and the start of the harvest season.

It is traditionally held in the city of Bishoftu, located in Oromia some 50 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

But last year Abiy, the country's first Oromo leader, allowed a separate celebration to take place for the first time in Addis Ababa and hundreds of thousands turned out.

On Saturday, a much smaller crowd led by chanting Oromo traditional leaders gathered at pools of water in central Addis Ababa, where they dipped flowers and sprayed themselves in a gesture symbolising gratitude and renewal.