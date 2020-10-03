An Italian judge reviewing charges against far-right leader Matteo Salvini that he illegally detained migrants at sea has delayed the hearing until November 20 so he could hear from senior members of the government, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Salvini made no comment on Saturday as he went into the closed door hearing at the Catania court house which was held to determine whether he should face trial on charges that he abused his powers as then-interior minister to block 116 migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coast guard boat last year, under his so-called "closed ports" policy.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years.

If the opposition leader and head of the anti-immigrant League party is convicted for more than two years, he could well also be barred from holding public office for six years, preventing him from running for prime minister at the next election in 2023.

READ MORE: Italy's far-right chief Salvini in court for illegally detaining migrants

'I found the judge to be a free person'

Salvini's defence counsel as well as the prosecutor called for the case to be dismissed.

But Judge Nunzio Sarpietro decided instead to hear from current Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, along with Prime Minister Conte, before making such a decision.

Salvini, who had some sharp words on the hearing earlier in the week, appeared satisfied with the outcome.

"It is not a political process. I found the judge to be a free person," he said, after having previously berated the local authorities for pursuing him while not doing anything about the mafia and serious crime.

"The Italian justice system is a system which works," he said on Saturday.

READ MORE:Italy says 'inhumane' Malta will not take in migrant rescue ship

Rallies, debates

Salvini arrived in Catania on Thursday for three days of rallies, dinners and debates on issues from immigration to security in the city's port area.

The League printed t-shirts and advertised cheap flights for the "Italians choose freedom" festival, which will feature fellow far-right head Giorgia Meloni, of the Brothers of Italy party, and bigwigs from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

Fellow right-wing travellers in Italy backed Salvini, with Giovanni Toti, regional president of Liguria and a Forza Italia member, slamming what he termed "the most absurd trial in the history of the Italian Republic."

A 500-strong police force was tasked with preventing clashes between Salvini fans and left-wing protesters.