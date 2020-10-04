WORLD
Several migrants drown, go missing while trying to reach Djibouti
The International Organization for Migration says some 2,000 migrants have arrived in Djibouti from Yemen in the past three weeks alone.
Ethiopian migrants wait to be registered at a International Organization for Migration (IOM) temporary shelter after being returned from Yemen to the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 31, 2019. / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
October 4, 2020

The International Organization for Migration has said at least eight migrants have drowned and 12 went missing after smugglers forced them off a boat near the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

The remaining 14 migrants survived and are receiving medical care, a IOM statement said on Sunday.

All were thought to be Ethiopian and making the passage to Djibouti from Yemen — a reversal of the usual migrant voyage to seek work in richer Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Yemen have made the journey to Gulf nations more dangerous, and some migrants have turned back. 

It is believed this boatload of migrants had failed to reach Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

Witnesses account

Witnesses said three smugglers forced the young men and women into the water. 

“Smugglers are known to exploit migrants on this route in this way, many having to pay or their families having to pay large sums to facilitate travel,” the statement said.

Eight bodies washed up onshore and were buried by authorities in Djibouti.

“This tragedy is a wake-up call,” said IOM spokeswoman Yvonne Ndege, warning that further tragedies could occur as hundreds of migrants are leaving Yemen every day on the precarious voyage by boat across the Bab al Mandeb strait.

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. 

And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.

