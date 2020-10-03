Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's experimental Covid-19 vaccine has resumed in five countries almost a month after being put on hold due to an illness of a British volunteer, while discussions with US authorities continue.

Trials in Japan, UK, Brazil, South Africa and India resumed, but US trials remain paused as regulators widened their probe on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, the pharmaceutical giant stressed that safety of the participants was of "paramount importance" and that it was applying the highest standards of conduct in trials.

Global trials of the vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, were put on hold on September 6 after a study participant fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Investigation of the halt

AstraZeneca has called the halt a standard review procedure, and a document posted online by Oxford university last month stated the illness may not have been associated with the vaccine.