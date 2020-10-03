Guatemalan authorities have sent more than 2,000 Honduran migrants back to their home country over the past few days, appearing to dissolve much of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.

Guatemala's national police said on Saturday that 2,065 migrants were "returned" to Honduras between Thursday and Saturday, although not all were registered with Honduran migration authorities upon their return.

"This caravan is more disorganised than the past ones, and we saw many groups become lost because they didn't know the right direction of the road," said military spokesman Juan Carlos de Paz.

More than 2,000 caravan members had crossed into Guatemala from Honduras without authorisation last Thursday, pushing past troops at the border as they sought to escape poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Honduran's migration institute said it had registered 533 people as of Saturday who returned after setting out for Guatemala.

READ MORE: Thousands of US-bound Honduran migrants cross into Guatemala