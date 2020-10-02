A boycott call was issued earlier this month by the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling on people the world over to snub the famed You Tuber and Vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, aka Nas Daily.

The call was made in light of Nas's attempts to normalise the UAE-Israel normalisation deal, which was widely condemned by people from many Arab states and beyond, including Palestinians on both the official and popular levels.

The BDS call was also aimed at those who were selected to take part in training at the NasDaily Academy. It seems to be making an impact.

Israa Elshareef, a Palestinian media activist, recently announced that she has abandoned participation in the training program that many were eager to join.

“In light of the UAE-Israeli normalisation deal that was reached recently, renewed calls by Palestinian BDS campaign were made to boycott all sorts of normalization with Israel including DailyNas, that’s why I decided to withdraw from the training. Also I was not aware that Nas produced contents that conform with the Israeli narrative and I think he is funded to polish Israel’s image,” Elshareef told TRT World.

Nas Academy's program chose only 80 Arab content creators to receive stipends in exchange for producing videos for six months.

Nas has responded to the BDS call in a video titled “Beware of loser Arabs”, calling those who criticise him as “enemies of success”. He stated that “After four years, 30 million people decided to follow me and I decided to show those people those positive aspects”.

The 28-year old social media influencer was born in Arraba village in historic Palestine. He travels on an Israeli passport, defines himself as a Palestinian-Israeli. Israel prefers to see him as Arab-Israeli.

He has often said that he creates videos to make 'the world a better place', and has travelled much of the world in 1,000 days, creating a thousand 60 second videos and posting them on his Facebook page, NasDaily.

Many Palestinians accuse him of whitewashing Israel’s war crimes against them. Some call him an Israeli agent.

While Nas is comfortable with recognising Palestine-Israel as a conflict, he has avoided discussing the root cause, or how it all started in 1948, when Palestinians were pushed out of their homes so that the Zionists could have their own homeland. For Nas, looking at the conflict through its historic prism is a drag as "life is too short".

On September 17, he announced on his Facebook page that he now has, in total, 30 million followers on social media platforms.

He has 17 million followers on Facebook alone where his videos have been watched nearly 300,000 times. This is no surprise when one learns that Facebook is cooperating with him in the creation of more videos, while governments worldwide are sponsoring him to produce videos for PR purposes.

His call for coexistence and harmony between nations, although it completely ignores the aggressive nature of the Israeli state, has been amplified by the Israeli media. The Jerusalem Post often carries stories about his travels.

In October 2017, he posted a rant against Kuwait Airlines for preventing him from boarding its flight on the grounds of him carrying an Israeli passport. Since Kuwait does not recognise Israel as a nation state, its state-run companies, including airlines, are barred from doing business with Israel and its citizens.