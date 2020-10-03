At least 15 people have been killed and nearly 40 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan.

The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, according to the governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

"The car bomb detonated at the entrance of the district headquarters building. Several armed attackers tried to enter the building after the attack but were killed by security forces," he said.

Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan confirmed the details.

He said most of the victims were Afghan security force members but several civilians were also among the dead.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that at least 38 people were wounded in the blast when it hit near a mosque as locals were gathering for the afternoon prayers.

No claim so far