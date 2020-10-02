Journalists and human rights activists continue to call for justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the second anniversary of his brutal murder inside his country's consulate in Istanbul.

TRT World released exclusive footage of the crime scene shot by Turkish investigators on Friday as the world reiterated calls for accountability.

Dozens of activists gathered at a memorial erected in Khashoggi's honour near the Saudi Consulate building in the Turkish city.

The activists denounced the journalist's slaying, which cast a shadow over the reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and criminal proceedings in Saudi Arabia as inadequate.

"Justice has still not materialised,” journalist Turan Kislakci, who was a friend of Khashoggi’s, said.

"A theatrical court has been in session for two years. However, no details on this subject have been given to the world."

Saudi trial found wanting

Last month, a court in Saudi Arabia issued final verdicts convicting eight unnamed Saudi nationals in Khashoggi’s 2018 killing.

The verdicts by the Riyadh Criminal Court came after Khashoggi’s son, who still resides in the kingdom, pardoned five of the convicted individuals, sparing them from execution.

The trial has been widely criticised by rights groups and observers, who said it was conducted behind closed doors and lacked transparency.

"What happened to Jamal Khashoggi’s body? If a court has been in session for two years, we want an explanation," Kislakci said.

Turkey indicts more suspects

Turkey, which had insisted that the suspects be extradited and put on trial in the country, is now trying two of the Saudi crown prince's former aides and other Saudi nationals in absentia.

Last month, it also indicted six other Saudi nationals, including two former consulate employees.

A team of 15 Saudi agents had flown to Turkey to meet Khashoggi inside the consulate which he visited on October 2, 2018 to pick up documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who waited outside.

The team included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers, and individuals who worked directly for the crown prince’s office, according to Agnes Callamard, who investigated the killing for the United Nations.

Speaking with TRT World, Callamard reiterated her belief that Saudi Crown Prince MBS ordered Khashoggi's murder.

Turkish investigators say Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate. His body has not been found.