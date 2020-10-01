UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has registered a Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement "has been registered with the Secretariat, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations," said the certificate of registration dated on Wednesday.

"Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it," reads Article 102.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on November 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey's parliament on December 5.