TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN registers Turkey's maritime deal with Libya
A November 2019 agreement between Turkey and Libya determines a portion of Turkey’s maritime rights in the region.
UN registers Turkey's maritime deal with Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Fayez al Sarraj, the Prime Minister of Libya's UN-recognised government, during their meeting in Istanbul on November 27, 2019. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
October 1, 2020

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has registered a Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement "has been registered with the Secretariat, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations," said the certificate of registration dated on Wednesday.

"Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it," reads Article 102.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on November 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey's parliament on December 5.

RECOMMENDED

It took effect on December 8 after the two countries published it in their respective official gazettes.

READ MORE:Why did Turkey sign a maritime deal with Libya?

Ankara applied to the UN to register the pact on December 12.

The memorandum setting marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

READ MORE: Turkey-Libya memorandum in line with international law,' Turkey says

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting