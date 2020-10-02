Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has already been convicted of sex crimes in New York, has been charged in Los Angeles with six new counts over the alleged rapes of two women.

The first incident took place sometime between "September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills," said the office of LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

The 68-year-old Weinstein "also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills," Lacey's office said.

The statement does not name the victims or offer any other details about the circumstances.

These six new charges come in addition to others he is already facing. In total, Weinstein is accused in Los Angeles of either rape or sexual assault of five women.

If convicted, he faces up to 140 years in prison.

Victory for #MeToo

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted in New York in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.