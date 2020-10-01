Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning, as he vowed to return to Russia to press on with his opposition campaign.

In the first media interview since his poisoning, Navalny gave harrowing details of his collapse on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after he was poisoned by what three separate labs in the West identified as the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner also said he would not be cowed by the experience, pledging to get fit as soon as possible to continue his fight.

"Not returning would mean that Putin has achieved his aim. And my job now is to stay the guy who's not afraid," he told the Spiegel weekly.

"I will not give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia," he said, adding that for him "Putin is behind this act, I don't see any other explanation."

Kremlin rejects accusation

The Kremlin immediately hit back at Navalny's statements, calling them "groundless and unacceptable," while the head of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Putin had helped save the dissident's life.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also claimed that Navalny was working with the CIA.

"If the authorities on behalf of which Peskov is speaking have the proof of the nonsense he's saying, then it's a matter of national security, and I demand this proof be published," Navalny replied.

The Kremlin critic was evacuated to Berlin for treatment after he collapsed in August following a campaign trip to support opposition candidates in local elections in Siberia.

He was discharged just over a week ago and his first comments to the press came as European leaders were holding a summit during which the question of a response to Russia may be raised.

Germany, which holds the presidency of the EU, has said toxicology tests show he was poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Laboratories in France and Sweden have independently corroborated Germany's findings.

The Kremlin has firmly denied allegations of involvement and accused Western leaders of launching a disinformation campaign over the opposition leader's illness.

Instead, it pointed to tests carried out by Russian doctors who first treated Navalny which came back negative for toxic substances.

