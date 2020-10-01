Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, joins the mayors of New York, Los Angeles and Paris to boycott the G20 summit event, Urban 20, that began in Saudi Arabia on September 20 and will last until October 2.

The Urban 20 (U20) virtual summit coincides with the second anniversary of the murder of Saudi dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

A global coalition of human rights groups and peace organisations urged mayors of the world’s major cities not to attend the event.

According to Middle East Eye, a member of the Greater London Authority (GLA) will attend the summit in Khan’s place.

It is the Kingdom's increasing brutality toward dissidents, including Khashoggi's murder, that has kept the other leaders away.

However, a spokesperson for London’s City Hall, the mayoral headquarters, said, “It has never been the mayor's intention to attend this U20 summit and his invite has previously been formally declined. No one is representing him at the summit or speaking on behalf of London.”

“The normal practice is for an official of the GLA to observe such multilateral events as the U20, which cover the most pressing issues of our time, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate emergency - neither of which can be tackled without international cooperation.”

“However, to avoid any implication that this observer status means support for the Saudi government, the GLA, exceptionally, will not dial in to view any of the U20 summit sessions this year.”

The human rights coalition stated that Saudi Arabia is an unfit and inappropriate host for the event due to it being “an absolute monarchy without any form of meaningful democratic representation.”

“The Saudi government has a long record of silencing the very voices that are necessary for a meaningful global conversation regarding the massive challenges we collectively face,” read the statement.