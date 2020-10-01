Today, Nigeria marks 60 years of independence from Britain with parades and festivities. But the celebration comes with mixed feelings for its citizens.

Nigeria's 180 million citizens surely have diverse views on how far the country has come since October 1, 1960, when Nigeria exited colonial rule. But very few will argue that the world's largest Black population, with massive wealth to spend as the largest oil producer in Africa, is far from where it ought to be.

Nigeria, a country with over 250 different ethnic groups, has gone through brutal civil war and over three decades of military dictatorship to become a democratic nation. Its return to civilian rule in 1999 was widely seen as an opportunity for the country to restructure governance and ensure equity in its distribution of resources.

But growing corruption and a brutal insurgency in the northeast region of the country that has lasted for a decade have contributed to its failure to effectively tackle some of its most critical problems.

"There's almost nothing to celebrate in a country where almost everywhere is so insecure," said Christian Anozie, a Nigerian journalist and editor of Event Diary International, a magazine that covers major entertainment and political events in Africa. "People are worried about the growing poverty in the country and very few are concerned about celebrating Nigeria at 60."

Four years before the country gained independence, large oil reserves were discovered along the coastal Niger Delta region, bringing hopes of prosperity for so many. But, as Nigeria emerged as one of the world's largest oil exporters, the ruling class was accused of mismanaging resources accrued from oil sales mostly to its own benefit.

Today, the outlook is bad.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index for 2019, Nigeria occupied the 146th spot out of 180 countries listed, falling to its lowest ranking ever.

Last December, Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami stated at the eighth session of the Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Abu Dhabi that over $400 billion have been looted over the years by corrupt Nigerian leaders and their foreign accomplices including multinational companies. That staggering figure almost represents the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

"The amount of money stolen by the political class is enough to fix the most important infrastructures in the country," said Anozie. "It is so annoying to see millions of Nigerians languishing in poverty while a group of persons squander the country's resources."

The anger of many Nigerians towards the state of the country is justified. Two years ago, The World Poverty Clock revealed in its report that Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poverty in the world despite having a population seven times less than the South Asian nation and boasting of vast oil riches.

In fact, the development effectively makes it unlikely that the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to end extreme poverty by 2030 will be met.

With about 87 million Nigerians—representing close to 50 percent of Nigeria's population—now living in extreme poverty, the country's poverty problem could worsen as it faces a huge population boom. It is estimated that Nigeria will become the world’s third largest country by 2050.

Usually, Independence Day celebrations in Nigeria are filled with fanfare, including a colourful military parade and a dramatic air show, but it is unlikely many will appreciate any such display at a time when Nigerians appear to be overstretched by their government.