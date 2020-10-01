As lawmakers and the White House have failed to agree on a broad pandemic relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have said they will begin to furlough 32,000 employees.

American's CEO Doug Parker said that if Washington comes up with a $25 billion deal for airlines “over the next few days,” the company will reverse the 19,000 furloughs set to begin on Thursday.

United said the impasse is forcing it to furlough 13,000 workers. The airline told Congress and the Trump administration that if payroll aid is approved in the next few days, it too could undo the furloughs.

The moves by two of the nation's four biggest airlines represent the first — and likely the largest — of involuntary job cuts across the industry in coming days.

Airline employees and executives made 11th-hour appeals this week to Congress and the Trump administration to avert furloughs when a federal prohibition on layoffs — a condition of an earlier round of federal aid — expires on Thursday.

The passenger airlines and their labour unions are lobbying for taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March. Their request is tied up in stalled negotiations over a larger pandemic relief measure.

$2.2 trillion relief plan

Industry officials acknowledged that prospects were bleak for action before Thursday’s deadline. They said, however, they were cheered that the House this week included airline payroll help in a $2.2 trillion relief plan that moved closer to Republicans' preference for a lower price tag.

“It provides a glimmer of hope that something will get done,” said Nicholas Calio, president of the trade group Airlines for America.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday night that the administration wants to help hotels, airlines and schools. He said he is talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but hinted that the White House doesn't want to go above about $1.5 trillion — $700 million below the House Democrats' figure.

“I don't think we're going to make significant progress" until Thursday, he said on Fox Business.

Calio foreshadowed the comments of American and United by suggesting that Thursday might not be a hard deadline — airlines could undo some furloughs if a deal between the White House and congressional Democrats appeared imminent.