Donald Trump's chief of staff has said that he was optimistic about a rapid recovery for the president as he confirmed that Trump has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The president and the first lady ... remain in good spirits," Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

"The president does have mild symptoms and, as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people."

"I'm not going to get into any particular treatment that he may or may not have. He has mild symptoms. As we look at that, the doctor will continue to provide expertise in the residence. He is in the residence right now," Meadows said.

Trump's doctor earlier said the president and his wife were "well."

"I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," Melania tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he has tested negative for Covid-19, three days after his debate with Trump.

"I'm happy to report that Jill (his wife) and I have tested negative for Covid," Biden said. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

'Quarantine process'

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative, a Pence spokesperson said.

The White House official said Pence would work from his own residence several miles from the White House and his staff was being kept separated from Trump's staff "out of an abundance of caution."

Pence, 61, a conservative former US lawmaker and Indiana governor, would take over if Trump were to become incapacitated.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people nationwide.

Trump had earlier said that he and the first lady were beginning a "quarantine process" as they awaited their coronavirus test results.

Aide tests positive

Trump's positive test came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday, the source said.

Trump tweeted late Thursday: "The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process."

Multiple travels

Earlier, during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, Trump said, “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know. I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens.”