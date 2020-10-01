Hong Kong's leader has hailed her city's "return to peace" after China imposed a security law that helped quash last year's anti-Beijing movement, with dozens arrested and thousands of police on standby to stamp out any mass rallies during National Day celebrations.

The People's Republic of China celebrates its founding on October 1 with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities.

But in Hong Kong, it has become a day of grievance for those worried about Beijing's intensifying crackdown against its opponents.

Protest has been effectively outlawed for most of this year and Beijing also imposed a strict national security law on the semi-autonomous business hub in June.

Dozens of people were arrested or searched in a Hong Kong shopping district on Thursday for defying a ban on protests as the restless financial hub marked China's National Day, police said.

"After repeated warnings were ignored, police on scene arrested at least 60 people, including two district councillors, on suspicion of 'participating in an unauthorised assembly' and other related public security crimes," police said in a statement on Facebook.

On Thursday morning, helicopters flying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags buzzed the harbour as Chief Executive Carrie Lam and senior mainland officials attended a ceremony ringed by police and security barriers.

"Over the past few months, an indisputable fact in front of everyone is that our society has returned to peace," Lam said in her speech.

"Our country's national security has been protected in Hong Kong and our citizens can again exercise their rights and liberties in accordance with laws," she added.

Last year, the 70th anniversary brought fierce clashes between protesters and police during seven months of anti-Beijing demonstrations that upended Hong Kong.

Authorities denied permission for a protest march this year, citing security concerns and an anti-coronavirus ban on more than four people gathering in public.

Lam's administration also suspended September local elections for a year, one of the few occasions when Hong Kongers get to cast a vote, citing the risk posed by the pandemic.

A police source told AFP that 6,000 police officers had been drafted in to stop any protests, double the contingency usually placed on reserve.

'End one-party rule'

Throughout the morning, groups of prominent activists held small rallies, deliberately keeping to no more than four people.

One group chanted "end one-party rule" and burned a protest petition, surrounded by some 40 police officers.

Others gathered in groups of four outside the heavily guarded Liaison Office that represents Beijing's government in the city.

"In today's China, those who pursue freedom are suppressed while those doing the suppressing are in power," activist Lee Cheuk-yan told reporters.

A day earlier, office director Luo Huining gave a speech calling for more patriotism to be instilled in Hong Kong, saying pride for the motherland was a duty, not a choice.

Police maintained a high presence throughout the city on Thursday, conducting multiple stop and searches.