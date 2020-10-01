Turkish and Greek military delegations have reached a "common understanding on general principles" on the Eastern Mediterranean in meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

A series of technical talks between Turkish and Greek military delegations had been planned after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

“Turkey and Greece reached a common understanding on ‘general principles’ in military delegations’ meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels."

“The next meeting, where the technical details of the coordination for the safe functioning of the elements in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed, is planned to be held at NATO Headquarters on October 5, 2020,” the statement noted.

A NATO statement said the agreement between Turkey and Greece included a hotline to avoid accidents in the sea and air.