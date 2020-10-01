Thousands of mostly Honduran migrants bound for the United States have surged across the border into Guatemala, testing the newly reopened frontier that had been shut by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrying backpacks and plastic bags, the migrants pushed past two lines of Guatemalan soldiers at the Entre Rios border crossing and continued north – defying the risks and restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guatemalan Migration Institute officials said some 3,000 people had crossed the border without submitting to a Covid-19 test, required for foreigners entering the country.

Many were not wearing masks against the spread of infection.

"We're not thinking about the pandemic, it's the last thing on our minds," said 20-year-old Jefrey Amaya, part of a group of young people from El Negrito, in Honduras' Yoro department.

Amaya said he had joined the caravan after seeing a message on social media.

Soldiers handed out water to passing migrants, some of whom applauded the troops for allowing them to pass.

Dozens of migrants hitched a ride on the back of a large flatbed truck as they headed toward Mexico.

President orders capture of migrants

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei ordered the detention of thousands of migrants.

"At this moment the order has been issued to detain in Guatemalan territory all of those [Hondurans] who have entered the country illegally," Giammattei said in an address to the nation.

Giammattei said that the migrants would be returned to the border and handed over to Honduran authorities.

He urged the migrants "to please return" voluntarily to their country.

"Amid the current health emergency, not only did they fail to respect measures to enter the country but also health measures established to protect our citizens," he said.

Giammattei accused the migrants of arriving with unaccompanied children, and of using women and the elderly as human shields.

Migration debate

In recent years, thousands of Central American migrants travelling in large groups have crossed into Mexico, with the aim of reaching the US border.