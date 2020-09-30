Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service.

Google also used a half-hour showcase streamed online on Wednesday to introduce a $99 speaker that it says has better acoustics for playing music than the cheaper ones it has been selling primarily as a command centre for its voice-activated assistant.

Although Google’s software is used by billions of people on their smartphones, its Pixel phones have barely made a dent in the market.

Sales have been disappointing despite mostly positive reviews, especially for camera technology that has prompted Apple to introduce similar features in iPhones.

Google has sold a total of 19 million Pixel phones so far, including just 3 million of the last model released a year ago, based on estimates from the research firm International Data Corp (IDC).

By comparison, Apple sold twice as many iPhones in just three months - April to June - during the middle of a pandemic when millions of people were stuck at home, based on IDC’s estimates.

The company is trying to turn the tide with the Pixel 5, which offers a few new twists, including the ability to work with the new ultra-fast wireless networks called 5G that are still being built. The new phone also will boast several new camera features, including a tool for taking portraits in low lighting and a wide-angle lens.

But perhaps the Pixel 5's biggest selling point will be its price — $700, a markdown of $100 from last year's model.