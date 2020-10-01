The European Union has taken legal action against Britain over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year.

The EU's move on Thursday underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until January 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial UK. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month.

The infringement procedure, which could come before European courts, has not yet derailed post-Brexit trade talks but reflects the pessimistic mood in Brussels as time runs short for a deal.

"This morning, the Commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"The letter invites the UK Government to send its observations within a month," said von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU executive.

What does the bill change

On Tuesday, British lawmakers adopted a bill to regulate the UK's internal market from January 1, when Britain will complete its post-Brexit transition period and leave the EU single market and customs union.

If the Internal Market Bill becomes law, it will give Britain the power to disregard part of the Brexit withdrawal treaty dealing with trade to and from Northern Ireland, which shares a 300-mile (500-kilometre) border with the Republic of Ireland.

The UK government says it respects the Good Friday peace accord and the Brexit withdrawal agreement, but wants the law in case the EU makes unreasonable demands after Brexit that could impede trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The proposed law, by London's own admission, overwrites parts of the withdrawal treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with EU leaders last year, resulting in a breach of international law.

'Safety net'

Johnson's government has described this bill as a "safety net" in case post-Brexit trade talks fail and the EU tries to impose a customs border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

But EU capitals – including Dublin – see these provisions as key to preventing a return of a hard border with Ireland and preserving the good relations underpinned by the Good Friday peace deal in Northern Ireland.

"As you know, we had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft internal market bill by the end of September," von der Leyen said.

"This draft bill is by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the withdrawal agreement. Moreover, if adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol (on) Ireland, Northern Ireland.

"The deadline lapsed yesterday, the problematic provisions have not been removed."

