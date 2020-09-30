During his lifetime, Jamal Khashoggi strived for an Arab world free from oppressive autocrats. That dream, however, cost him his life when he was mercilessly killed by the brutal, powerful decision makers of his own country, Saudi Arabia.

But one can kill a person, not an idea.

A new political action group, Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was launched by Khashoggi’s friends in the US on Tuesday, with an aim to report human rights violations across the Middle East.

The DAWN will particularly focus on countries like Saudi Arabia, the alleged force behind the Khashoggi murder, the UAE, an autocratic monarchy like the Saudis, and Egypt, where the current the general-turned-President Abdel Fattah el Sisi overthrew the country’s first democratically-elected government and leader.

Across the Arab world, human rights violations are widespread from Egypt to Syria, Iraq and the Gulf, where freedom of speech and right to assembly have been perceived as political threats by respective suppressive governments.

Khashoggi, who was well aware of the suppressive nature of his own government and some other Arab regimes, had particularly wanted to go after them during his life.