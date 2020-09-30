The United States' top intelligence official has said that he has declassified Russian intelligence alleging damaging information about Democrats during the 2016 election, acknowledging it might not be true.

The announcement, just hours before the first presidential debate of this November's election, drew harsh criticism from lawmakers who accused National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe of politicising intelligence.

In a letter on Tuesday to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, Ratcliffe said that in late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained “insight” into Russian spycraft alleging that Hillary Clinton, who was running for president, had “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump.

Ratcliffe added that American intelligence agencies do “not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

Unconfirmed info

The announcement was a startling break from convention given that the nation's intelligence chiefs generally loath to publicly discuss sensitive government intelligence, particularly when that information is unconfirmed — as Ratcliffe himself admits is the case here.

Graham signalled on Tuesday that he intended to ask former FBI Director James Comey about the issue when Comey testifies before the committee, which has been doing its own inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, called Ratcliffe's decision “disturbing," especially this close to a presidential election.

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore, a member of the intelligence committee, accused Ratcliffe of abusing his position as the nation's top spy.

“His politicisation of intelligence, including through selective releases to political allies, damages the country and undermines the intelligence community he purports to lead," Wyden said in a statement.