At a time when the two US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden were busy exchanging barbs in the televised debate, rockets launched by Iran-backed Shia militias flew over the American embassy and other Western diplomatic posts in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

The increasing attacks have led to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to warn the Iraqi government to rein in its Shia militias or face consequences, according to some Iraqi government sources.

Pompeo has threatened to withdraw its diplomats from Baghdad should the attacks continue against the US embassy. Due to the fact that it remains the largest American diplomatic post in size across the world, various power circles have raised speculations about what is occurring.

The most debated questions include: Will the US conduct a major offensive against Shia militias, most of whom are more loyal to Tehran than Baghdad? Will Washington move its embassy to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdish regional government in order to punish Baghdad’s inadequate response against Shia militias? Will the US completely withdraw from Iraq before the elections?

“This [a war with Iran] is highly unlikely in an election period,” says Talha Abdulrazaq, an award-winning academic and writer with a specialism in Middle Eastern strategic and security affairs.

“The US government is not going to want to engage in a massive war with Iran so close to elections, and even after elections they will likely step up their maximum pressure sanctions regime on Tehran rather than risk an all out conflagration, particularly not with an isolationist administration like Trump's,” Abdulrazaq told TRT World.

Despite increasing attacks in Baghdad, both Washington and Tehran want to avoid an uncontrolled major escalation of tensions right before the crucial US elections for their own reasons.

The Trump administration does not want any sort of war - one of the president’s highly-emphasised election promises, is putting an end to US military intervention across the world.

During his presidency, Trump has sought to minimise, or in some cases, completely end major US military engagements in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. He has repeatedly argued that they are too costly and unrelated to crucial needs of American people.

On the other hand, Iran’s moderate government hopes Trump will lose and the new American administration, which would be led by the former US President Barack Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden, will again make peace with Tehran.

Despite the unwillingness to fight on both sides, the question still lingers over why more attacks are happening in Iraq.

Why the US embassy is a main target

Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish political analyst, who was an advisor to the former Iraqi Vice President Tariq Hashimi, points to a particular power struggle inside Iran to explain the increasing degrees of recent attacks in Iraq.

“There is a power struggle in Iran between hardliners led by the Revolutionary Guards and moderates led by the country’s moderate President Hassan Rouhani,” says the analyst.

“The Iranian government does not want to have a war with the US, waiting for the results of the November elections. But the Revolutionary Guards want to take an immediate revenge of their former leader Qasem Soleimani’s assassination,” Bulovali tells TRT World.

Bulovali thinks that Iraqi Shia militias under the control of Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been used to launch recent attacks against American assets, including the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone.