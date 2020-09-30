In the West African Manding language, Fonko means ”the thing”. In Wolof, it means ”to respect” something. Fonko came about as a result of needing to balance the image of the continent of Africa, its history and people, where it is heading and what questions it is facing. It is also, however, about adding context to the great complexities that come with colonial heritage.

We met at a hotel in Ethiopia, the two of us, during a music festival. Immersed in new music from all over the continent, but also frustrated about the lack of recognition for much of it in the rest of the world, where the mention of Africa and African culture still very much produces images of poverty and traditional music.

After talking about books, magazines and radio shows, we decided to make a television series. At first, in our minds, it was to be strictly a music series, one about the great musical revolution of our time as we saw it. Soon, however, we knew it was to become something else, or perhaps something more. The music couldn’t be separated from the social upheaval in these often fast developing countries, and from what had happened when they liberated themselves from the colonial oppression half a century ago – just to find that they were still not free at all. For many of these artists, mixing traditional elements and modern music is also a kind of exorcism, a battle in an ongoing struggle against the lasting colonial mentality.

In Lagos, Nigeria, we met with Femi and Seun Kuti, sons of the now deceased iconic revolutionary musician and activist, Fela Kuti, who with his non apologetic voice and opinions, gave birth to afrobeat in the 70s. It's a music genre and a legacy that still influences musicians today. In a car journey to the airport, through dense traffic, Seun told us about being the son of a legend, and trying to further his father’s heritage. After all, he explains, while Lagos has become one of Africa's most populous cities and Nigeria has just overtaken South Africa as the continent’s biggest economy, much of the injustice that Fela fought is still there.

We found that in music, culture and the arts we had a great tool with which to tell the story of the young generation both on the continent and in the diaspora. That said, to tell this story, one cannot ignore the work of those who paved the way.