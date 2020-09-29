With just 35 days until the election, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are barreling into their crucial first debate on Tuesday night, the most pivotal moment so far in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.

Americans are both fearful and impatient about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs, and many are concerned about racial justice, protest violence or both.

Each side hoped the debate would energize its own base of supporters even as the candidates compete over the slim slice of undecided voters who could decide the election.

Biden will step onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in national surveys, close in some battleground states — and looking to expand his support among suburban voters, women and seniors.

Surveys show the president has lost significant ground among those groups since 2016, but Biden faces his own questions encouraged by Trump’s withering attacks.

Trump will have arguably his best chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice between candidates and not a referendum over his handling of the virus that has killed more people in America than any other nation. Americans, according to polling, have soured on his leadership in the crisis, and the president has struggled to land consistent attacks on Biden.

“This will be the first moment in four years that someone will walk on stage as co-equal to Trump and be able to hold him to account for the malfeasance he has shown leading the country,” said Steve Schmidt, senior campaign aide for John McCain’s 2008 Republican presidential bid and a frequent Trump critic.

“If Biden is unable to indict Trump for all that he has done, [that] would be a profound failure. There is no spinning that away.”

READ MORE: Trump’s tax returns reveal a system that rewards all of America’s elite

All-out assault on Biden?

Leaving the White House for Cleveland, Trump pumped his fist at supporters gathered on the White House lawn but did not address reporters.

He spent the morning in informal debate preparations while a more formal session was set for the afternoon once he arrived in Ohio. Among those working with the president: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, senior White House aide Jared Kushner and former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

Biden held an umbrella to ward off the Delaware rain as he boarded a new campaign plane to Cleveland. He, too, did not address reporters.

Though some Trump aides involved in the preparations urged the president to adopt a measured tone while selling his own accomplishments, Trump has told advisers he is preparing an all-out assault on Biden, claiming that the former senator’s 47 years in Washington have left him out of touch and that his family, namely his son Hunter, has benefited from corruption.

Biden’s performances during the primary debates were uneven, and some Democrats have been nervous as to how he will fare in an unscripted setting. But his team views the night as a moment to illuminate Trump’s failings with the pandemic and economy, with the former vice president acting as a “fact-checker on the floor” while bracing himself for the onslaught that is coming.

Both sides looked to one-up each other in the hours before the debate.

READ MORE: NYT report says Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017