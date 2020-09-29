Turkish and Russian delegations have reportedly not reached an agreement over the situation in Idlib, and many are speculating over a potential new military offensive by the Assad regime supported by Russia against the last opposition stronghold in Syria. These speculations were only further fueled by Russian airstrikes and by continuing regime reinforcements to the frontlines in Idlib.

After the relative calm in the province due to the Turkish—Russian deal on March 5, is another round of fighting on the horizon and what would it look like after the massive Turkish deployment to Idlib?

During the last clashes between regime forces and the Syrian opposition, the former managed to make significant territorial advance but suffered casualties due to hit and run tactics employed by the Syrian opposition and the use of anti-tank guided missiles supplied by Turkey.

When the regime was on the verge of capturing Idlib city and the risk of a new refugee flow was in the making as 1 million civilians already started fleeing, the regime air force targeted 34 Turkish soldiers stationed in Idlib and tried to prevent a further push by the regime into Idlib. This act of provocation led to Operation Spring Shield in which Turkish armed drones Bayraktar TB2 and ANKA-S, Turkish artillery, and the Turkish F-16 jets from within Turkish territory destroyed 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, two vehicles, three aeroplanes, eight helicopters, three drones, eight air defence systems, fifty-two multiple rocket launchers, 12 anti-tanks, 24 armoured vehicles, 27 armoured combat vehicles, 34 armoured pick-ups, and four mortars in a short period.

Since then, the Turkish army has managed to enforce an air denial to the Assad regime over Idlib's skies by proving to be able to shoot down regime fighter jets without entering Syrian airspace which is protected by the Russian S-400 air defense systems and by deploying its air defense systems into Idlib.

While the Atilgan and Hawks systems are effective against low-attitude and mid-attitude targets, high-attitude targets are being dealt with the joint use of AWACS and F-16 fighter jets. Ergo, since Operation Spring Shield, not one regime air vehicle was able to enter the airspace over Idlib.

In a new round of fighting, the regime forces that are used to fighting with air superiority and close-air-support will rely solely on the air force of Russia deployed at the Humeimin airbase in Latakia.

Although the Russians are capable of providing the necessary air-support alone for a new offensive in Idlib, the new situation comes with huge political risks. Contrary to the previous round of fighting, Turkish soldiers have entrenched themselves and have built a strong presence along the frontlines.

Each Russian airstrike during the chaos of combat will risk targeting Turkish soldiers which might evolve into a very big diplomatic and political escalation with Turkey and the Russians will not be able to blame the Assad regime for the attack.