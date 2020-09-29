Since coronavirus became a global health emergency, one that would go on to kill a million people, overwhelming hospitals and leading to widespread job loss, doctors and researchers have wondered if herd immunity will come into play to contain it.

Herd immunity is described as a situation wherein a large part of the population has already been infected with a virus, making its further spread difficult.

In recent weeks, multiple surveys have surfaced suggesting that a few cities, if not entire countries, might be showing signs of such widespread immunity to Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Researchers primarily look for antibodies, the molecular fighting mechanism in our bodies, to see if a patient has been infected.

One of the most interesting - and controversial - findings has come out of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. Epidemiologists at a leading institute there took samples from 1,675 people between May and July to figure out why the pandemic was tapering off in the country.

“The intensity of infections in the developed world was very different from ours. Obviously, we were having infections but we were not having that high case fatality rate and high mortality,” says Samreen Zaidi, who co-authored the report.

After the initial coronavirus cases were reported, there were concerns that the health infrastructure in cash-strapped Pakistan - a country of 220 million people which has only 2,000 ventilators - won’t be able to cope with the pandemic.

But after a spike, during which graveyards were quickly filled and Facebook pages became flooded with pleas for plasma donations, the death rate went into decline.

Zaidi’s team found that around 36 percent of the surveyed people had developed immunity, which basically means the human body has become equipped to fight a pathogen. In one subset of the sample consisting of employees of a pharmaceutical company, they found seroprevalence, which is the number of people infected, to be around 50 percent.

“We were very surprised when the results came in and we went back to interrogate them further. These people were basically asymptomatic or had mild symptoms such as a day-long fever.

“A coronavirus infection didn’t even cross their mind. But they had positive antibodies,” says Zaidi, who works for Karachi-based National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD).

Authors of that study now believe that 60 percent of the people might have achieved the immunity level based on fresh data that they have collected.

The great unknowns

A similar study carried out in the Brazilian city of Manaus, where the number of people dying because of Covid-19 dropped after hitting a peak in May, also says that its residents might have reached herd immunity.

Around 60 percent of the surveyed people showed signs of antibodies in a recent survey - the results of which were published on the medRxiv website.