“Stand back and stand by,” that was the advice US President Donald Trump had for a far-right group known as the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate.

Trump was asked to explicitly condemn far-right groups who are propagating white supremacist ideas, however, he chose instead to blame far-left groups like Antifa.

"Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem," he said on national television as millions of American watched.

Trump is acutely aware that some of his most diehard supporters lean towards radical and extremist views on immigration, Muslims and guns.

But for most viewers watching last night's debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the mention of Proud Boys by the president, would have sent many to their search engines to find out who they are exactly.

Proud Boys

The founder of the group, Gavin McInnes, is also one of the co-founders of Vice Media, a media organisation better known for focusing on hipster subculture than fostering neo-fascist views.

McInnes left Vice Media in 2008, however, since then his notoriety has only increased.

A Candian-Brit, McInnes, founded the Proud Boys, the neo-fascist and far-right group in 2018. The all-male group is mainly focused on the US but it also has a presence in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The group’s name is derived from the Aladdin soundtrack “Proud of Your Boy” and the name has been used ironically. The uniform of the members is black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirt, which now the clothing maker has withdrawn in North America due to its association with the far-right group.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a human rights organisation in the US, has called the group an “alt-right fight club,” who often show up at Trump rallies seeking to fight with counter-protestors.

The Proud Boys are also known to attend rallies in paramilitary uniforms and openly carrying guns as a means of intimidating opposition protesters.