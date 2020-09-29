Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, has died in the United States, state media and officials have said.

State television announced his death after playing Quranic prayers, with Royal Court Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al Sabah reading a brief statement, his hands shaking.

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world mourn the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait who moved to the realm of the Lord," the sheikh said, without offering a cause of death.

The Arab state announced mourning period of 40 days after emir's death.

Architect of modern Kuwait

The ailing emir was flown to the US on July 23 to complete treatment after undergoing a "successful surgery" at a hospital in Kuwait City.

In September 2019, the emir underwent medical tests shortly after arriving in the United States, leading to a cancellation of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The emir, who has ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006, had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after having a pacemaker fitted.

In 2007, he underwent urinary tract surgery in the US.

The emir is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait's foreign policy.

A longtime widower, Al Sabah lived for years in a palace known as Dar Salwa, which was named after his daughter Salwa, who died of cancer in 2002.

He is survived by two sons.

New emir named