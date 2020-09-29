The only solution to the occupied Karabakh problem and ongoing clashes in the region is the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories, Turkey has reiterated.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara will continue to stand with Baku "on the battlefield, and at the negotiation table" and wants to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with Yerevan conclusively.

"We always stand with brotherly Azerbaijan as they always side with Turkey," he said, adding that they are determined to solve the dispute completely.

Cavusoglu's remarks followed a discussion with German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, who also urged both sides to end the clashes.

The US and France both want to open Minsk Group talks to solve the dispute.

Ankara slams 'neutrality principle'

Both sides said they inflicted heavy losses as fighting raged for a third day on Tuesday over Armenia-occupied Karabakh.

Urgent calls from world leaders for a halt to the fierce clashes that erupted on Sunday have gone unheeded by the ex-Soviet rivals, who have been locked in the dispute for decades.

The UN Security Council was scheduled to meet on Tuesday over the Karabakh conflict, where intense fighting in the last few days has caused nearly 100 confirmed deaths.

"In the name of acting with the so-called neutrality principle or for the sake of observing the political balance, the mistake of equating the aggressor and the victim should not be made," said Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun.

Turkey is a key ally of Baku with close cultural and linguistic ties with Azerbaijan.

Ankara has no diplomatic relations with Yerevan.

Minsk Group talks

The EU, Russia, and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes along the frontier.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged both sides to cease hostilities, and called them to "work with the Minsk Group co-chairs and return to substantive negotiations as quickly as possible".