The Nagorno-Karabakh’s war: A frozen conflict erupts

This time, there is greater hope for Azerbaijan to liberate its occupied territories.

The ceasefire in the South Caucasus broke down on 27 September with a heavy exchange of fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh front. The Azerbaijani army responded immediately to the Armenian provocation and launched a counter-offensive.

Already back in July, Armenia started a dangerous game by targeting areas of Azerbaijani territory that were never contended before. The Armenian forces shelled the Azerbaijani border district of Tovuz, which is notable for not being in Nagorno-Karabakh. Instead, it is located close to the energy streamlines.

Some experts claimed that this move was designed to provoke Azerbaijan to retaliate and attack targets within Armenia so that Yerevan could get the support of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) led by Russia. In any case, the brief confrontation in Tovuz rang alarm bells in Baku as it signalled Yerevan’s intentions for escalation and a direct threat to regional security.

Turkey’s support for Baku was immediate after the Armenian attack on Tovuz. The joint military exercises of Turkey and Azerbaijan in late July and early August tested the capabilities of both land and air forces. In parallel, the Armenian forces conducted a joint exercise with the Russian army.

In the meantime, Yerevan escalated its propaganda war, claiming that Azerbaijan wants a war because of its military drills with Turkey. Of course, Yerevan’s propagandists failed to mention that these exercises were in response to a long list of Armenian provocations.

The situation is further complicated due to Russian involvement. While several reports indicate that the South Caucasus has become a new flashpoint for Russian-Turkish confrontation after Syria and Libya, several historical and geostrategic factors add layers of complexity to this picture.

It is no secret that despite the economic interests of the Western powers in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is taking place within the Russian zone of influence. Therefore, Turkey stands as the only notable ally of Azerbaijan withinNATO, whereas Russia is doubling up its assistance to Armenia economically and militarily.

Russian military aid to Armenia has been making its way for decades. The Russian military base in Gyumri is effectively protecting Armenian borders while Russia sells weapons to Yerevan on more favourable terms than to Baku, because of the CSTO agreements.

After the July clashes, President Aliyev criticised cargo delivered to Armenia by Russia which was allegedly carrying arms – which Moscow denied. However, the deliveries have continued during the current clashes. As Georgia does not let Russia use its airspace to send heavy cargo aircraft to Armenia, Russian planes are once again taking the route via the Caspian Sea and Iran.

However, instead of focusing on their country’s responsibilities in perpetuating the conflict, Armenia’s propagandists like to dwell parallels with the Syrian conflict to tap into the reservoir of anti-Turkey bias. For instance, the fabricated claim that Syrian rebels flew to Karabakh to fight next to the Azerbaijani army is a textbook example of ‘fake news.’ It is unfortunate that even respectable Western media organisations, such as Reuters, conveyed the information without corroboration. It pushed this narrative without sources, adding the shallowly phrased disclosure that the story was ‘not independently verified’.