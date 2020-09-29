Turkey has entered a rapid economic stabilisation period, a result of policies implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, and almost $63 billion in aid was given by the government, the finance minister said.

Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak outlined the country's economic progress at an event in Istanbul on Tuesday where he launched the government’s New Economic Programme 2021-2023.

The three-year economic road map is aimed at providing sustainable growth, reducing a budget deficit and decreasing the unemployment rate, all by 2023.

"We determined the main themes of the New Economic Programme as 'new balancing,' 'new normal' and 'new economy,'" said Albayrak.

Albayrak said the new programme will map out Turkey's route to combat financial and macroeconomic imbalances resulting from the pandemic. He said the roadmap will help Turkey adapt to the new normal.

The plan targets a 10.5 percent inflation rate for 2020 and aims to increase savings through strategic reforms in financial markets.

Labour market, liquidity and supply chains

Albayrak said many policy measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic allowed the country to enter a rapid economic stabilisation.

He said the country built its fight against the virus on three basic goals — to keep the labour market alive, to provide aid and liquidity to households and businesses affected by the pandemic and to keep supply chains alive by ensuring basic sectors continued working.

These measures have allowed the nation to maintain a strong balance sheet compared with many other countries grappling with the virus, Albayrak said.

Financial support to 9 million citizens

Some $62.9 billion in aid was given by the Turkish government during the pandemic, the finance minister said.

Turkey also provided $34.24 billion of loan financing and $6.08 billion in aid to 9 million citizens, he added.